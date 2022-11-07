Additional Kentucky county approved for direct housing aid

(WYMT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:24 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Direct temporary housing assistance has been approved for an additional Kentucky county to help people affected by flooding in July.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency added Pike County, making six counties approved, including Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Letcher and Perry.

The program provides two options for housing, including multi-family lease and repair, and temporary housing units such as a travel trailer or manufactured home.

FEMA officials say direct temporary housing takes time to put in place and is not an immediate solution.

Not everyone affected by the flooding is eligible.

People who have applied with FEMA for assistance do not need to reapply.

