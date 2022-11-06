Stray showers possible overnight, watching a big cooldown next weekend

(KCRG)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mild weather continues across the region as we close out the weekend. However, some big changes are right around the corner.

Tonight through Monday night

Temperatures stay above average into tonight. Lows only fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s under a partly cloudy sky. Stray showers will be possible, especially late tonight over our southern counties.

Stray showers stick around into early Monday morning. Again, the best chance to see a shower will be over our southern counties. All of us start to dry out and clear out by Monday afternoon. Highs stay above average in the mid-70s.

Into Monday night, the weather stays quiet. We remain dry under a partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures will be cooler. We bottom out in the mid-40s.

Beautiful Stretch of Weather

The weather looks fantastic for midweek.

We stay dry under plenty of sunshine on Election Day. Temperatures top out in the upper-60s. It will be a gorgeous day to get out and cast your vote. Overnight lows dip into the low-to-mid-40s.

Beautiful weather continues into Wednesday. We remain dry and mostly sunny. Highs reach the lower-70s. Lows fall into the mid-40s.

Temperatures remain above average on Thursday. Highs top out in the lower-70s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows bottom out in the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Watching A Big Cooldown

Rain chances look to return by Friday. Scattered showers will be possible under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. High school football across the mountains may be soggy at times. We will keep a close eye on it, and keep you updated.

FIRST ALERT: The big story next weekend looks to be a major cooldown. We stay dry and mostly sunny on Saturday. However, high temperatures only top out in the upper-40s. Lows dip into the mid-20s across the region!

Temperatures look even cooler on Sunday. Again, we stay dry and mostly sunny, but highs only reach the lower-40s. Lows bottom out in the mid-to-lower-20s.

