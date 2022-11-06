Multiple children killed in Magoffin County UTV accident

(RAYCOM MEDIA)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A teen and a child are dead and another teen is in critical condition after an accident involving a utility task vehicle Saturday night.

Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville were called out just before 7:30 Saturday evening to a report of a single vehicle crash on KY-7 in Salyersville.

The initial investigation was that a 2018 Polaris UTV left the roadway, went over an embankment, and hit a tree. The 15-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. A 15-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by the Magoffin County Coroner’s Office.

Additionally, a 4-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The investigation remains ongoing.

