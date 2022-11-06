Kentucky stays put in AP, Coaches Polls

Chris Rodriguez during Kentucky's game against Missouri.
Chris Rodriguez during Kentucky's game against Missouri.(UK Athletics)
By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - Despite the tough win at Missouri, the Wildcats didn’t quite impress the voters well enough to move up.

Kentucky did not move in the AP Top 25 or the USA Today Coaches Poll, staying unranked and 24th respectively.

The Wildcats will be back in action on Saturday, hosting Vanderbilt at noon.

AP TOP 25

RANKTEAMRECORDCONFERENCE
1Georgia(9-0)SEC
2Ohio State(9-0)Big Ten
3Michigan(9-0)Big Ten
4TCU(9-0)Big 12
5Tennessee(8-1)SEC
6Oregon(8-1)Pac-12
7LSU(7-2)SEC
8USC(8-1)Pac-12
9UCLA(8-1)Pac-12
10Alabama(7-2)SEC
11Ole Miss(8-1)SEC
12Clemson(8-1)ACC
13Utah(7-2)Pac-12
14Penn State(7-2)Big Ten
15North Carolina(8-1)ACC
16Tulane(8-1)American
17NC State(7-2)ACC
18Texas(6-3)Big 12
19Liberty(8-1)Independent
20Notre Dame(6-3)Independent
21Illinois(7-2)Big Ten
22UCF(7-2)American
23Kansas State(6-3)Big 12
24Washington(7-2)Pac-12
25Florida State(6-3)ACC

COACHES POLL

RANKTEAMRECORDCONFERENCE
1Georgia(9-0)SEC
2Ohio State(9-0)Big Ten
3Michigan(9-0)Big Ten
4TCU(9-0)Big 12
5Tennessee(8-1)SEC
6Oregon(8-1)Pac-12
7USC(8-1)Pac-12
8LSU(7-2)SEC
9Ole Miss(8-1)SEC
10UCLA(8-1)Pac-12
11Alabama(7-2)SEC
12Clemson(8-1)ACC
13Utah(7-2)Pac-12
14North Carolina(8-1)ACC
15Penn State(7-2)Big Ten
16NC State(7-2)ACC
17Tulane(8-1)American
18Texas(6-3)Big 12
19Liberty(8-1)Independent
20Illinois(7-2)Big Ten
21UCF(7-2)American
22Kansas State(6-3)Big 12
23Washington(7-2)Pac-12
24Kentucky(6-3)SEC
25Notre Dame(6-3)Independent

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HARLAN PLANE CRASH
EKY native remembered and honored for a life well lived
An Amber Alert was issued for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk who is believed to have been abducted by...
Amber Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy out of Kentucky
Police Lights
Three adults and a juvenile facing charges in assault case
One Kentucky woman is now a millionaire after cashing in a winning Powerball ticket.
‘I couldn’t believe it’: Ky. woman wins $2 million from Powerball ticket
KHSAA football
First round playoff scores from around the mountains

Latest News

The Houston Astros celebrate their 4-1 World Series win against the Philadelphia Phillies in...
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title in G6 vs. Phillies
Chris Rodriguez during Kentucky's game against Missouri.
Kentucky survives Missouri rally 21-17
KHSAA football
First round playoff scores from around the mountains
The Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - November 4, 2022