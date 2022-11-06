Kentucky stays put in AP, Coaches Polls

(WYMT) - Despite the tough win at Missouri, the Wildcats didn’t quite impress the voters well enough to move up.

Kentucky did not move in the AP Top 25 or the USA Today Coaches Poll, staying unranked and 24th respectively.

The Wildcats will be back in action on Saturday, hosting Vanderbilt at noon.

AP TOP 25

RANK TEAM RECORD CONFERENCE 1 Georgia (9-0) SEC 2 Ohio State (9-0) Big Ten 3 Michigan (9-0) Big Ten 4 TCU (9-0) Big 12 5 Tennessee (8-1) SEC 6 Oregon (8-1) Pac-12 7 LSU (7-2) SEC 8 USC (8-1) Pac-12 9 UCLA (8-1) Pac-12 10 Alabama (7-2) SEC 11 Ole Miss (8-1) SEC 12 Clemson (8-1) ACC 13 Utah (7-2) Pac-12 14 Penn State (7-2) Big Ten 15 North Carolina (8-1) ACC 16 Tulane (8-1) American 17 NC State (7-2) ACC 18 Texas (6-3) Big 12 19 Liberty (8-1) Independent 20 Notre Dame (6-3) Independent 21 Illinois (7-2) Big Ten 22 UCF (7-2) American 23 Kansas State (6-3) Big 12 24 Washington (7-2) Pac-12 25 Florida State (6-3) ACC

COACHES POLL

RANK TEAM RECORD CONFERENCE 1 Georgia (9-0) SEC 2 Ohio State (9-0) Big Ten 3 Michigan (9-0) Big Ten 4 TCU (9-0) Big 12 5 Tennessee (8-1) SEC 6 Oregon (8-1) Pac-12 7 USC (8-1) Pac-12 8 LSU (7-2) SEC 9 Ole Miss (8-1) SEC 10 UCLA (8-1) Pac-12 11 Alabama (7-2) SEC 12 Clemson (8-1) ACC 13 Utah (7-2) Pac-12 14 North Carolina (8-1) ACC 15 Penn State (7-2) Big Ten 16 NC State (7-2) ACC 17 Tulane (8-1) American 18 Texas (6-3) Big 12 19 Liberty (8-1) Independent 20 Illinois (7-2) Big Ten 21 UCF (7-2) American 22 Kansas State (6-3) Big 12 23 Washington (7-2) Pac-12 24 Kentucky (6-3) SEC 25 Notre Dame (6-3) Independent

