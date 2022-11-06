Kentucky stays put in AP, Coaches Polls
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Despite the tough win at Missouri, the Wildcats didn’t quite impress the voters well enough to move up.
Kentucky did not move in the AP Top 25 or the USA Today Coaches Poll, staying unranked and 24th respectively.
The Wildcats will be back in action on Saturday, hosting Vanderbilt at noon.
AP TOP 25
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|CONFERENCE
|1
|Georgia
|(9-0)
|SEC
|2
|Ohio State
|(9-0)
|Big Ten
|3
|Michigan
|(9-0)
|Big Ten
|4
|TCU
|(9-0)
|Big 12
|5
|Tennessee
|(8-1)
|SEC
|6
|Oregon
|(8-1)
|Pac-12
|7
|LSU
|(7-2)
|SEC
|8
|USC
|(8-1)
|Pac-12
|9
|UCLA
|(8-1)
|Pac-12
|10
|Alabama
|(7-2)
|SEC
|11
|Ole Miss
|(8-1)
|SEC
|12
|Clemson
|(8-1)
|ACC
|13
|Utah
|(7-2)
|Pac-12
|14
|Penn State
|(7-2)
|Big Ten
|15
|North Carolina
|(8-1)
|ACC
|16
|Tulane
|(8-1)
|American
|17
|NC State
|(7-2)
|ACC
|18
|Texas
|(6-3)
|Big 12
|19
|Liberty
|(8-1)
|Independent
|20
|Notre Dame
|(6-3)
|Independent
|21
|Illinois
|(7-2)
|Big Ten
|22
|UCF
|(7-2)
|American
|23
|Kansas State
|(6-3)
|Big 12
|24
|Washington
|(7-2)
|Pac-12
|25
|Florida State
|(6-3)
|ACC
COACHES POLL
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|CONFERENCE
|1
|Georgia
|(9-0)
|SEC
|2
|Ohio State
|(9-0)
|Big Ten
|3
|Michigan
|(9-0)
|Big Ten
|4
|TCU
|(9-0)
|Big 12
|5
|Tennessee
|(8-1)
|SEC
|6
|Oregon
|(8-1)
|Pac-12
|7
|USC
|(8-1)
|Pac-12
|8
|LSU
|(7-2)
|SEC
|9
|Ole Miss
|(8-1)
|SEC
|10
|UCLA
|(8-1)
|Pac-12
|11
|Alabama
|(7-2)
|SEC
|12
|Clemson
|(8-1)
|ACC
|13
|Utah
|(7-2)
|Pac-12
|14
|North Carolina
|(8-1)
|ACC
|15
|Penn State
|(7-2)
|Big Ten
|16
|NC State
|(7-2)
|ACC
|17
|Tulane
|(8-1)
|American
|18
|Texas
|(6-3)
|Big 12
|19
|Liberty
|(8-1)
|Independent
|20
|Illinois
|(7-2)
|Big Ten
|21
|UCF
|(7-2)
|American
|22
|Kansas State
|(6-3)
|Big 12
|23
|Washington
|(7-2)
|Pac-12
|24
|Kentucky
|(6-3)
|SEC
|25
|Notre Dame
|(6-3)
|Independent
