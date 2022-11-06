How changing the clocks can affect for your health

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Daylight saving time is over; for physicians, it can be a time of concern.

“There is some research that shows in the first few days or weeks; there can be an increase in cardiovascular disease. Like heart attacks and strokes. Also increases in motor vehicle accidents,” said Dr. Jeffery Foxx, Lexington Physician.

Now, as the clock goes back, the sun sets earlier, which can lead to less time outside.

“Or since we have less daylight, we have less exposure to the sun, less vitamin D, which can affect bones and fatigue. Seasonal affective disorder or depression occurs when we have less sunlight,” said Dr. Foxx.

One of the best ways to combat seasonal affective disorder is to regulate your sleep schedule as best as possible.

“Springing forward or springing back, it affects our sleep pattern. It can affect our circadian rhythm and sleep is important in terms of our immune system and well-being,” said Dr. Foxx.

Not only can getting a good night’s rest to benefit your health, but also stress levels.

“With covid and the geopolitical things that are going on. So stress affects sleep, sleep affects stress, It can wang tangle everything,” said Dr. Foxx.

Therefore, by trying to make minor adjustments, you can breathe easier about the time change.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.