Flightline retires after Breeders’ Cup victory

For most athletes, their dream is to go out on top, and that’s exactly what the Breeders’ Cup Classic Champion, Flightline, has done.
Flightline
Flightline(PRNewswire)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For most athletes, their dream is to go out on top, and that’s exactly what the Breeders’ Cup Classic Champion, Flightline, has done.

Saturday he won the $6 million dollar race by 8 1/4 lengths, Sunday- connections announced that he has retired to Lane’s End farm in Versailles where he will stand stud, though his stud fee has not yet been announced.

“We would like to thank trainer John Sadler and his team for the incredible work they did with Flightline,” Lane’s End’s Bill Farish said in a release. “His historic performances are a credit to their expertise and unwavering efforts to bring out the very best in the horse.”

Four-year-old Flightline retires a perfect 6-0 in his racing career.

According to their website, currently Quality Road has the highest stud fee at Lane’s End at $200,000 LFSN.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple children killed in Magoffin County UTV accident
An Amber Alert was issued for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk who is believed to have been abducted by...
Amber Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy out of Kentucky
The arrest was made by UK Police at Boyd Hall on UK’s campus. Sophia Rosing was booked at the...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
One Kentucky woman is now a millionaire after cashing in a winning Powerball ticket.
‘I couldn’t believe it’: Ky. woman wins $2 million from Powerball ticket
HARLAN PLANE CRASH
EKY native remembered and honored for a life well lived

Latest News

Chris Rodriguez during Kentucky's game against Missouri.
Kentucky stays put in AP, Coaches Polls
The Houston Astros celebrate their 4-1 World Series win against the Philadelphia Phillies in...
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title in G6 vs. Phillies
Chris Rodriguez during Kentucky's game against Missouri.
Kentucky survives Missouri rally 21-17
KHSAA football
First round playoff scores from around the mountains