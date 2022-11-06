College students benefit from Kentucky Lottery proceeds

Powerball
Powerball(Gray)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nov. 5 Kentucky Lottery Powerball broke records reaching $1.9 billion by Sunday.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, and the odds are winning are like one in 292 million. 

A $2 Powerball lottery ticket is one step closer to becoming a billionaire, but also an investment into Kentucky students’ education. 

Representatives with the Kentucky lottery believe helping students is a larger benefit than the jackpot.  

Since 1999, $4.4 billion dollars in Kentucky Lottery sales have supported students who are pursuing higher education.

“We have changed many lives over the course of the years by providing college scholarships and grants,” Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville said. “One story that comes to mind is the story of Frankie Lewis. Frankie recently served as one of our ambassador scholars. She ended up in one of our ads. She made this beautiful dress made out of lottery tickets.”

Here is the commercial showing Frankie’s work.

According to Lotto report, over 183 million tickets were sold for the Nov. 2 drawing. Lottery experts say anyone playing needs to prepare for what’s next if they win.

“If you have purchased your ticket at retail, make sure you sign it that ticket and that its secured in a safe place,” Harville said. “Then you need you find a good lawyer who can help you with this huge amount of money you have won.”

In Kentucky, lottery winners cannot remain anonymous.

As of Nov. 6, no winners have come forward for the Powerball jackpot. The next drawing is Monday, Nov. 7.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HARLAN PLANE CRASH
EKY native remembered and honored for a life well lived
Multiple children killed in Magoffin County UTV accident
An Amber Alert was issued for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk who is believed to have been abducted by...
Amber Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy out of Kentucky
One Kentucky woman is now a millionaire after cashing in a winning Powerball ticket.
‘I couldn’t believe it’: Ky. woman wins $2 million from Powerball ticket
Police Lights
Three adults and a juvenile facing charges in assault case

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear addressing education on Team Kentucky
WATCH: Gov. Andy Beshear holding weekly Team Kentucky briefing
Daniel Scott (left) and William McCane (right) are facing multiple burglary and theft charges...
Ky. men accused of breaking into storage units and stealing ginseng
Latest available Ky unemployment data shows while jobless rates fell for most, EKY counties still have high rates
City of Dawson Springs announces rebuilding plan with $1.2M grant
Kentucky organizations donate close to $1 million to benefit Western Ky. tornado relief
With less than two weeks until Election Day, Secretary of State Michael Adams is working to...
Ky Secretary of State talks election security, misinformation