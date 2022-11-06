Cincinnati Zoo welcomes 3 manatees

Three new manatees arrive at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Three new manatees arrive at the Cincinnati Zoo.(Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three orphaned manatees arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo Sunday.

Calliope, Piccolina, and Soleil were in critical care at ZooTampa at Lowry Park in Florida.

The zoo says they are well enough to start the second-stage rehab care in Cincinnati.

Since 1999, the zoo has cared for over 2,000 manatees after joining with the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership.

Visitors wishing to see the manatees can do so this week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple children killed in Magoffin County UTV accident
An Amber Alert was issued for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk who is believed to have been abducted by...
Amber Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy out of Kentucky
The arrest was made by UK Police at Boyd Hall on UK’s campus. Sophia Rosing was booked at the...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
One Kentucky woman is now a millionaire after cashing in a winning Powerball ticket.
‘I couldn’t believe it’: Ky. woman wins $2 million from Powerball ticket
HARLAN PLANE CRASH
EKY native remembered and honored for a life well lived

Latest News

Angelica Rife
Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash
‘America’s Got Talent’ winner Murphy sets holiday concerts
Additional Kentucky county approved for direct housing aid
Truckers pull into the Love's Truck Stop off of Exit 95 on I-75 on Sunday, November 6, 2022.
Diesel shortage should not prompt panic, says AAA
A photo of a fire truck.
273-acre wildfire ‘contained,’ Campbell County dispatch says