Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title in G6 vs. Phillies

The Houston Astros celebrate their 4-1 World Series win against the Philadelphia Phillies in...
The Houston Astros celebrate their 4-1 World Series win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Smith)(Eric Smith | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Yordan Alvarez hit a towering three-run homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6.

That also gave 73-year-old manager Dusty Baker his first title in 25 seasons as a manager, the last three in Houston.

The 450-foot blast in the sixth inning was the first time the Cuban slugger went deep since the first two games this postseason.

It made a winner out of Yordan Alvarez, who had allowed Kyle Schwarber’s solo shot in the top of the sixth.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

One Kentucky woman is now a millionaire after cashing in a winning Powerball ticket.
‘I couldn’t believe it’: Ky. woman wins $2 million from Powerball ticket
School Lockdown Generic
Soft lockdown lifted at East Perry Elementary following outside threat
Steven Reynolds
Suspect identified in Pike County ambulance theft
HARLAN PLANE CRASH
EKY native remembered and honored for a life well lived
Harlan County Plane Crash
Name released in deadly Harlan County plane crash

Latest News

Chris Rodriguez during Kentucky's game against Missouri.
Kentucky survives Missouri rally 21-17
KHSAA football
First round playoff scores from around the mountains
The Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - November 4, 2022
Harlan County vs. Corbin - November 4, 2022
Harlan County vs. Corbin - November 4, 2022