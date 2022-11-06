Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title in G6 vs. Phillies

HOUSTON (AP) - Yordan Alvarez hit a towering three-run homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6.

That also gave 73-year-old manager Dusty Baker his first title in 25 seasons as a manager, the last three in Houston.

The 450-foot blast in the sixth inning was the first time the Cuban slugger went deep since the first two games this postseason.

It made a winner out of Yordan Alvarez, who had allowed Kyle Schwarber’s solo shot in the top of the sixth.

