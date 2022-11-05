Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout

FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. The Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, dismayed by his repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”(AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Nike has parted ways with Kyrie Irving.

The shoe giant announced Friday night that it will halt its relationship with the Brooklyn guard, who has been suspended by the Nets for what the team called a repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”

The Nets made that move Thursday, and a day later, Nike made its decision as well.

“At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” the Beaverton, Oregon-based company said. “To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8.”

That shoe was to be released later this month. Irving has had a signature line with Nike since 2014.

“We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone,” Nike said.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harlan County Plane Crash
Name released in deadly Harlan County plane crash
Photo Courtesy: City of Prestonsburg, Kentucky Police Department Facebook
More than 20 people arrested in Floyd County drug roundup
Car crash
Sheriff: Two dead after Pulaski County crash
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave
School Lockdown Generic
Soft lockdown lifted at East Perry Elementary following outside threat

Latest News

Paul vs. Booker - 5:30 p.m.
Paul vs. Booker - 5:30 p.m.
Paul vs. Booker - 4:30 p.m.
Paul vs. Booker - 4:30 p.m.
Ofc. Logan Medlock's Funeral - 4:00 p.m.
Ofc. Logan Medlock's Funeral - 4:00 p.m.
Medlock Funeral - 6:00 p.m.
Medlock Funeral - 6:00 p.m.
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband