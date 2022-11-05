Kentucky survives Missouri rally 21-17

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WYMT) - It wasn’t pretty, but the ‘Cats got the win.

Kentucky survived a fourth quarter rally by Missouri, beating the Tigers 21-17.

UK (6-3) looked good early, with Will Levis completing three of four passes for 65 yards, capped off by a nine-yard strike to Dane Key. With the touchdown reception, Key broke the UK school record for touchdowns in a season by a freshman.

Sloppy play began to plague the Wildcats on the ensuing drive, a penalty of too many men on the field turned a 49-yard field goal missed attempt into a 44-yard field goal for the Tigers. Kentucky would go into halftime up 7-3.

UK would finally put together another scoring drive mid-way through the fourth quarter. Levis would toss a couple of passes down the middle, one to Tayvion Robinson to reach the red zone and another to Jordan Dingle in the end zone, to give Kentucky the 14-3 lead.

Missouri would start chipping away at the lead in the fourth quarter. Brady Cook would run in for a couple of scores to give the Tigers a 17-14 lead with 8:07 to play.

On the ensuing drive, Levis would connect with Key again for a 22-yard strike to take the 21-17 lead.

The Tigers nearly had one more opportunity. On fourth down for UK, a botched snap went over the head of punter Colin Goodfellow, who tracked the ball down and punted it from their own 2-yard line. Missouri’s Will Norris was called for roughing the kicker, giving Kentucky a first down.

The Wildcats return to Lexington next Saturday to host Vanderbilt. Kickoff is scheduled for noon and the game will air on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.