Kentucky survives Missouri rally 21-17

Chris Rodriguez during Kentucky's game against Missouri.(UK Athletics)
By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (WYMT) - It wasn’t pretty, but the ‘Cats got the win.

Kentucky survived a fourth quarter rally by Missouri, beating the Tigers 21-17.

UK (6-3) looked good early, with Will Levis completing three of four passes for 65 yards, capped off by a nine-yard strike to Dane Key. With the touchdown reception, Key broke the UK school record for touchdowns in a season by a freshman.

Sloppy play began to plague the Wildcats on the ensuing drive, a penalty of too many men on the field turned a 49-yard field goal missed attempt into a 44-yard field goal for the Tigers. Kentucky would go into halftime up 7-3.

UK would finally put together another scoring drive mid-way through the fourth quarter. Levis would toss a couple of passes down the middle, one to Tayvion Robinson to reach the red zone and another to Jordan Dingle in the end zone, to give Kentucky the 14-3 lead.

Missouri would start chipping away at the lead in the fourth quarter. Brady Cook would run in for a couple of scores to give the Tigers a 17-14 lead with 8:07 to play.

On the ensuing drive, Levis would connect with Key again for a 22-yard strike to take the 21-17 lead.

The Tigers nearly had one more opportunity. On fourth down for UK, a botched snap went over the head of punter Colin Goodfellow, who tracked the ball down and punted it from their own 2-yard line. Missouri’s Will Norris was called for roughing the kicker, giving Kentucky a first down.

The Wildcats return to Lexington next Saturday to host Vanderbilt. Kickoff is scheduled for noon and the game will air on the SEC Network.

