Floyd County Diabetes Coalition hosts “Walk Your Way” event

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - To kickoff Diabetes Awareness Month, the Floyd County Diabetes Coalition hosted a “Walk Your Way” event to support the awareness initiative.

Locals participated in a walk around Archer Park in Prestonsburg, and they learned how to defend against diabetes.

Dietician Christina Tincher, who is also a member of the coalition, said it is their mission to bring awareness to the community.

”Just to show our community that we care. We want to help figure out how to manage your diabetes best,” Tincher said.

Coalition members also said it is their goal to decrease the rate of diabetes diagnosis across the state each year.

