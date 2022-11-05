First round playoff scores from around the mountains

By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - That is a wrap on the first round of the Kentucky high school football playoffs, now let’s see how our mountain teams did during the kickoff to the postseason.

CLASS 1A:

Harlan 42, Sayre 7

Hazard 34, Pineville 6

Paintsville 36, Bracken County 14

Pikeville 63, Lynn Camp 0

CLASS 2A:

Breathitt County 54, West Carter 0

Martin County 46, Leslie County 40

Middlesboro 42, Prestonsburg 30

Shelby Valley 55, Morgan County 0

Somerset 41, Green County 30

CLASS 3A:

Belfry 56, Russell 14

Bell County 53, Powell County 7

Estill County 52, Lewis County 18

Greenup County 47, Pike Central 0

Lawrence County 26, East Carter 14

Mason County 33, Rockcastle County 0

CLASS 4A:

Corbin 55, Harlan County 0

Johnson Central 36, Lincoln County 7

Letcher Central 61, Knox Central 6

Wayne County 49, Clay County 21

CLASS 5A:

North Laurel 42, Collins 28

Pulaski County 53, West Jessamine 35

Southwestern 41, Madison Southern 14

Woodford County 49, Whitley County 0

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Lockdown Generic
Soft lockdown lifted at East Perry Elementary following outside threat
Steven Reynolds
Suspect identified in Pike County ambulance theft
One Kentucky woman is now a millionaire after cashing in a winning Powerball ticket.
‘I couldn’t believe it’: Ky. woman wins $2 million from Powerball ticket
Harlan County Plane Crash
Name released in deadly Harlan County plane crash
traffic alert
US-460 reopened following Pike County crash

Latest News

The Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - November 4, 2022
Harlan County vs. Corbin - November 4, 2022
Harlan County vs. Corbin - November 4, 2022
Bracken County vs. Paintsville - November 4, 2022
Magoffin County vs. Ashland Blazer - November 4, 2022
Magoffin County vs. Ashland Blazer - November 4, 2022