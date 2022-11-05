First round playoff scores from around the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - That is a wrap on the first round of the Kentucky high school football playoffs, now let’s see how our mountain teams did during the kickoff to the postseason.
CLASS 1A:
Harlan 42, Sayre 7
Hazard 34, Pineville 6
Paintsville 36, Bracken County 14
Pikeville 63, Lynn Camp 0
CLASS 2A:
Breathitt County 54, West Carter 0
Martin County 46, Leslie County 40
Middlesboro 42, Prestonsburg 30
Shelby Valley 55, Morgan County 0
Somerset 41, Green County 30
CLASS 3A:
Belfry 56, Russell 14
Bell County 53, Powell County 7
Estill County 52, Lewis County 18
Greenup County 47, Pike Central 0
Lawrence County 26, East Carter 14
Mason County 33, Rockcastle County 0
CLASS 4A:
Corbin 55, Harlan County 0
Johnson Central 36, Lincoln County 7
Letcher Central 61, Knox Central 6
Wayne County 49, Clay County 21
CLASS 5A:
North Laurel 42, Collins 28
Pulaski County 53, West Jessamine 35
Southwestern 41, Madison Southern 14
Woodford County 49, Whitley County 0
