First round playoff scores from around the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - That is a wrap on the first round of the Kentucky high school football playoffs, now let’s see how our mountain teams did during the kickoff to the postseason.

CLASS 1A:

Harlan 42, Sayre 7

Hazard 34, Pineville 6

Paintsville 36, Bracken County 14

Pikeville 63, Lynn Camp 0

CLASS 2A:

Breathitt County 54, West Carter 0

Martin County 46, Leslie County 40

Middlesboro 42, Prestonsburg 30

Shelby Valley 55, Morgan County 0

Somerset 41, Green County 30

CLASS 3A:

Belfry 56, Russell 14

Bell County 53, Powell County 7

Estill County 52, Lewis County 18

Greenup County 47, Pike Central 0

Lawrence County 26, East Carter 14

Mason County 33, Rockcastle County 0

CLASS 4A:

Corbin 55, Harlan County 0

Johnson Central 36, Lincoln County 7

Letcher Central 61, Knox Central 6

Wayne County 49, Clay County 21

CLASS 5A:

North Laurel 42, Collins 28

Pulaski County 53, West Jessamine 35

Southwestern 41, Madison Southern 14

Woodford County 49, Whitley County 0

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.