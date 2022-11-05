EKY animal shelter offering low-cost spay and neuter options, hoping to curb overpopulation

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard is continuing to help pet owners with their low-cost spay and neuter program.

Thanks to a $50,000 grant from PetSmart Charities and the non-profit Petco Love, the shelter was able to allocate $5,000 to their low-cost spay and neuter program, which shelter workers said will help prevent an overpopulation of animals in the shelter.

”People have asked me, ‘I can’t afford that much, can you do it any cheaper?’' said KRRAS spay and neuter coordinator Pam Blair. “Our regular price just pays for the vet, it doesn’t pay anything else. This, the grants paying two-thirds of it, and they’re paying one-third of it.”

With this grant, KRRAS was able to lower their prices to $25 for cats and $50 for dogs.

Those with the animal shelter said there are still several spots open for the spay and neuter program.

The shelter is only spaying dogs and cats currently but you can still utilize their regular spay and neuter program for male animals.

