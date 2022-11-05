Customers asked to conserve water

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The city of Kenova is asking residents to conserve water sparingly to help maintain tank levels during a system-wide boil water advisory.

Affected customers live in Kenova city limits and Barger Hill as well as along U.S. Route 52/Tulsa Highway, State Route 75, Spring Valley Drive, Docks Creek Road and all surrounding areas.

Customers may experience loss of water or reduced pressure.

A water restoration date hasn’t been announced, but customers are encouraged to check the City of Kenova’s Facebook Page.

Crews are working to restore water.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple children killed in Magoffin County UTV accident
An Amber Alert was issued for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk who is believed to have been abducted by...
Amber Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy out of Kentucky
The arrest was made by UK Police at Boyd Hall on UK’s campus. Sophia Rosing was booked at the...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
One Kentucky woman is now a millionaire after cashing in a winning Powerball ticket.
‘I couldn’t believe it’: Ky. woman wins $2 million from Powerball ticket
HARLAN PLANE CRASH
EKY native remembered and honored for a life well lived

Latest News

Angelica Rife
Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash
‘America’s Got Talent’ winner Murphy sets holiday concerts
Additional Kentucky county approved for direct housing aid
Truckers pull into the Love's Truck Stop off of Exit 95 on I-75 on Sunday, November 6, 2022.
Diesel shortage should not prompt panic, says AAA
A photo of a fire truck.
273-acre wildfire ‘contained,’ Campbell County dispatch says