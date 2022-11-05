Charles Booker attends Carl D. Perkins Memorial Breakfast, addresses supporters prior to Election Day

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Democratic Woman’s Club hosted the Carl D. Perkins Memorial Breakfast on Saturday at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville and invited a special guest.

The breakfast included remarks from state and local officials from across the region.

U.S. Senate Candidate Charles Booker was also in attendance and addressed his supporters prior to Election Day.

‘Today was really a moment to just rally the troops and remember that we’re standing together as a family. Not just Democrats, Republicans, and Independents, but as Kentuckians,” said Booker. “So, I wanted to come back to town to say that I’m with you every step of the way. I know we need a U.S. Senator who cares about our lives and democracy is at stake, our human rights are at stake, and so we have to vote, and we have to stand together now.”

Other local and state candidates also stressed the importance of voting on Tuesday or during your county’s early voting period to make sure your voice is heard.

