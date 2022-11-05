Breezy start to the weekend, tracking scattered showers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wind Advisory continues for much of the region until 9 p.m. tonight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. We are also tracking scattered showers.

Tonight through Sunday night

Breezy conditions continue across the mountains into tonight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible at times. Scattered showers are also possible. It will not rain everywhere, but off-and-on showers are possible. Low temperatures only fall into the lower-60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed tonight!

Scattered showers continue into Sunday. Again, it will not rain all day or everywhere, but off-and-on showers are possible at times. Mild temperatures stick around. Highs reach the mid-70s under a mix of Sun and clouds.

Into Sunday night, a stray shower can not be ruled out, but most of us look to stay dry and partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be slightly cooler in the upper-50s.

Next Work Week

Monday is looking dry for most of us. A stray shower can not be ruled out, especially early. However, the majority of us should stay dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures stay above average in the low-to-mid-70s. Overnight lows bottom out in the mid-40s.

Pleasant weather continues into Election Day on Tuesday. We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. High temperatures top out in the upper-60s and lower-70s. Lows fall into the mid-40s.

Another beautiful day is on tap for Wednesday. We remain dry and mostly sunny. Again, temperatures top out in the upper-60s and lower-70s. Low temperatures dip into the mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

Dry weather looks to continue into Thursday, but clouds look to increase. Highs stay in the upper-60s and lower-70s with lows falling into the mid-50s.

Models are not in good agreement on Friday. The GFS is showing widespread rain across the region, but the Euro is only showing spotty showers. For now, we are forecasting spotty showers, but we will keep you updated.

