Wildcats score triple digits in final exhibition

UK Men's Basketball Pro Day. Chet White, UK Athletics
UK Men's Basketball Pro Day. Chet White, UK Athletics(Chet White, UK Athletics)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In the final exhibition game before the regular season, Kentucky showed off with a 111-53 win over Kentucky State.

Antonio Reeves led all scorers with 23 points, including five three-pointers, one of six wildcats in the double digits.

Kentucky led by 36 at halftime even with Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler and Daimion Collins all on the bench.

The regular season begins Monday, November 7 against the Howard Bisons.

