Whitesburg family reopening businesses after cleaning up flood damage

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - New cars are lined up and down the Sexton’s Used Cars parking lot in Whitesburg as they celebrate their reopening.

It took months of cleaning up after their inventory was washed away, and the office was in shambles.

“I was like ‘I don’t know. I don’t know about all this,’ you know, and he was ‘oh no.’ Actually he said something like, ‘Noah did this, we can do this,’” owner Debi Sexton said talking about her son Tre’ Sexton.

Locals did not waste any time taking interest into the cars once they opened.

“We sold one on our first day,” Tre’ Sexton said.

“We were actually driving back in and they were waiting on us,” Debi Sexton said.

They were also able to reopen one of their businesses damaged in the flood, Bluegrass Solar, through mobile work.

“Luckily, you know, we did have an office for our uses, but most of our clients interactions were at their offices,” owner Tre’ Sexton said.

Opening up the businesses would not have been possible without the help of others.

“People are here, and they waited on us. If they needed a car, they came back, and waited until we got some new inventory to buy a car,” Debi Sexton said.

The Sextons are not sure where Bluegrass Solar will have a permanent home, but they are happy to be selling cars once again.

