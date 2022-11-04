WATCH: Family, friends and community members say final goodbye to Officer Logan Medlock

Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook page
Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook page(London Police Department)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 4, 2022
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Family, friends and members law enforcement community are gathered in London to honor one of their own.

London Police Officer Logan Medlock was killed Sunday morning after his cruiser was hit by a drunk driver.

The funeral for Medlock is going on now at Corinth Baptist Church. You can watch it below:

Following the service around 1:30 p.m., there will be a procession to Locust Grove Cemetery in Keavy where he will be laid to rest.

You can see the tentative plan for that procession here.

We will have more coverage later today on WYMT.

Officer Medlock gets a pin from his father Assistant Chief Randy Medlock during his swearing in
Funeral procession route set for London Police Officer Logan Medlock