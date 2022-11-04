WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week - Class 1A Playoffs First Round: Pineville vs. Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The high school football playoffs are upon us and we’ve got a matchup for you from Class 1A on our Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week.

The Pineville Mountain Lions travel to Hazard to take on the Hazard Bulldogs.

You can watch all of the action on our second channel, Heroes & Icons, over-the-air channel 57.2 (check your local listings for the cable channel in your area). You can also watch the game on WYMT.com and in the livestream player above.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.