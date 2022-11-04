Three adults and a juvenile facing charges in assault case

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Three adults and a juvenile are facing charges in an assault case in Wise County.

Police say the incident happened Sunday in the Mill Creek section of Pound, Virginia.

Felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants were secured.

18-year-old Kennedi Addington, 18-year-old Gage Alexander Bowman and 25-year-old Desirae Brook Mullins were all charged with felony assault.

The name of the juvenile is not being released.

The investigation is ongoing.

