Tens of thousand of visitors in Lexington for Breeders’ Cup

The Breeders’ Cup is returning to Lexington this fall, where horses from all over the world...
The Breeders’ Cup is returning to Lexington this fall, where horses from all over the world will race at Keeneland.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Breeders’ Cup weekend kicks off in Lexington, there is a lot of excitement for the opportunities the two days of horse racing brings to central Kentucky.

Tens of thousands of visitors from around the world are in town.

All week long, festivals and events leading up to Friday and Saturday’s races, have been going on across Lexington.

Restaurants have been booked for weeks, and very little inventory is available for hotels. Guests have had to turn to staying as far as Louisville and northern Kentucky to get a room.

“Breeders’ Cup is a very important horse race, so to have it here in Lexington and to showcase Lexington, is awesome,” said local artist Debbie Blair. “So, in order for us to be able to get out here and showcase our art, along with it, is a very awesome thing.”

Blair, and other artists have been set up all week at Tandy Park during a week-long festival downtown.

“I mean it’s been great. To have this whole week to come down here, use the art carts and set up for Breeders’ Cup. Breeders’ Cup is awesome. It’s going to bring in a lot of people.”

Events are planned all through the weekend.

With the increase in visitors, police are expecting major traffic backups, especially around Keeneland.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School lockdown generic photo.
Lockdown lifted at two Eastern Ky. elementary schools
Harlan County Plane Crash
Name released in deadly Harlan County plane crash
Courtesy: Heather Lesak
New information released in deadly Knox County crash
Alex Hamilton, who is listed at Breathitt County High School's head baseball coach on KHSAA's...
Baseball coach indicted, accused of showing sex video to underage kids
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave

Latest News

london officer
London Officer Visitation
martin co debate
Martin Judge-Executive Debate
Voters got the opportunity to ask questions and decide who would best lead the county prior to...
Martin County Judge-Executive candidates attend forum prior to write-in election
The program is about immersing employers in the complexity of post-incarceration workforce...
BSCTC hosts post-incarceration workforce reentry simulation