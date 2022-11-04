Temps soar, winds pick up ahead of weekend rain chances

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After another chilly morning, the sunshine will quickly push our temperatures upward this afternoon. Enjoy it, because changes are on the way this weekend.

Today and Tonight

Fog could be an issue again this morning, so continue to be ready to deal with that. We ended up with a few clouds filtering in at times on Thursday, so we could see something similar to that today. Highs should top out in the mid to upper 70s. Once the sun goes down, temps will drop quickly. It should still be a good night for outdoor events, just make sure you take a light jacket.

Clouds will increase overnight, but we should stay dry. Temperatures should only drop to about 60 for lows.

Weekend Forecast

Buckle up, because it could get a little iffy at times this weekend. Our entire region is still under some sort of drought with the driest conditions being in our western counties. While we are expecting a little bit of rain Saturday night and Sunday, it will not make a dent in these numbers. Add in the fact that we could see winds up to 30mph or better at times on Saturday, any ember of fire could be a recipe for disaster. While most of us are under the fall burn ban from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., I encourage you not to do ANY outdoor burning at any time for the next several days.

We’ll see mainly cloudy skies on Saturday with some late scattered rain chances. The system is still trying to fizzle on the models as soon as it gets close to our area. We’ll see what happens. Highs will top out in the upper 70s before dropping into the low 60s. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed on Saturday night! Check the batteries in your smoke detectors too!

The second half of the weekend continues to stay mild with highs again climbing back into the upper 70s. Some spotty rain chances are still possible on Sunday, but it shouldn’t be anything too bad. We will drop into the upper 50s Sunday night for lows.

Extended Forecast

After some stray chances for rain early Monday, I think our skies start to clear by the afternoon hours. Highs continue to run well above average in the mid to upper 70s.

Weather-wise, there is no reason not to get out and vote on Election Day on Tuesday. We’re expecting mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

Have a good weekend!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.