Southwest Virginia man to spend 25 years in prison on child abuse charges

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Southwest Virginia man learned how long he will spend in prison for his role in an abuse case involving a child this week.

Lee County, Virginia Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin announced Tuesday Daniel Sharrett of Dryden will spend 25 years in the Virginia State Penitentiary in Richmond.

Back in October 2021, he was convicted in the malicious wounding of a then two-month-old child. Once Sharrett, who is the child’s father, is released from prison, he will be on supervised probation indefinitely.

The charges stem from an incident back in February 2020 when deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the Virginia State Police found injuries that were not an accident and connected the suspect to them.

