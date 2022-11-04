Sen. Rand Paul, Charles Booker campaign across Kentucky ahead of election

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Senator Rand Paul and his wife met with supporters in Barbourville Friday morning. They heard what issues are on the minds of voters.

”People who are retired are saying they may have lost 20 to 30 percent of their nest egg, you know, money they saved their whole career,” said Republican Senator Rand Paul. “So, there’s a lot of worry about the economy right now.”

Paul mentioned the country’s debt, he said the United States should spend how much it brings in.

”When you balance your budget, you don’t have to borrow money, then the Federal Reserve doesn’t have to buy the debt,” he said. “When the Federal Reserve buys the debt, they print up money,” he added. “So the past two or three years, the Federal Reserve has been increasing the money supply at 15 percent a year, that is what creates inflation.”

Democrat Charles Booker said one of the differences between him and Paul was he lived the struggles he has talked about.

”I’m not pandering, I’m not giving talking points,” said Booker. “When I talk about the need to make sure that everyone can make sure they can afford their medication, I rationed my insulin as a type one diabetic, I nearly died from that just to feed my girls.”

Booker said he has heard from his supporters, and they just want to be able to afford to live.

”Making sure that folks have good paying jobs, good-paying union jobs, and folks have financial freedom,” he said. “No one is having to ration their medicine.”

