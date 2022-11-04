Prisoner who escaped from work release this summer recaptured in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the two men who went missing from a work release program in Pike County back in June is back in jail.

Police said they arrested 30-year-old Logan Hall Wednesday night just before 10 p.m. in the Mousie community of Knott County.

Hall faces an escape charge.

He was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

