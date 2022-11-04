Prisoner who escaped from work release this summer recaptured in Knott County

Logan Hall
Logan Hall(Pike County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson and Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the two men who went missing from a work release program in Pike County back in June is back in jail.

Police said they arrested 30-year-old Logan Hall Wednesday night just before 10 p.m. in the Mousie community of Knott County.

Hall faces an escape charge.

He was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

