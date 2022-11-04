Police need your help finding stolen dump truck

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County need your help to find a stolen dump truck.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office said the vehicle was taken from a business in the southern part of the county Wednesday night.

The truck is a 2001 International 9900 Dump Truck.

If you have any information about the theft, you are asked to contact the office at 606-864-6600, message the page or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com. You can remain anonymous.

