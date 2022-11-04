Police need your help finding stolen dump truck

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook(Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County need your help to find a stolen dump truck.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office said the vehicle was taken from a business in the southern part of the county Wednesday night.

The truck is a 2001 International 9900 Dump Truck.

Below is the post with the picture the office shared on Facebook.

If you have any information about the theft, you are asked to contact the office at 606-864-6600, message the page or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harlan County Plane Crash
Name released in deadly Harlan County plane crash
Car crash
Sheriff: Two dead after Pulaski County crash
Photo Courtesy: City of Prestonsburg, Kentucky Police Department Facebook
More than 20 people arrested in Floyd County drug roundup
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave
Alex Hamilton, who is listed at Breathitt County High School's head baseball coach on KHSAA's...
Baseball coach indicted, accused of showing sex video to underage kids

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Temps soar, winds pick up ahead of weekend rain chances
Voters got the opportunity to ask questions and decide who would best lead the county prior to...
Martin County Judge-Executive candidates attend forum prior to write-in election
The Breeders’ Cup is returning to Lexington this fall, where horses from all over the world...
Tens of thousand of visitors in Lexington for Breeders’ Cup
london officer
London Officer Visitation