London police officer laid to rest

Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook page
By Phil Pendleton and Keaton Hall
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A London police officer who died in the line of duty, was laid to rest on Friday.

Hundreds of police officers, family and friends of Officer Logan Medlock packed a London church. The church seats nearly 1,000 and every seat was filled.

Two sections were filled with family and friends the rest by officers.

“There’s no answers. There’s no reasoning. This should not have happened. But it did,” said Robert Akers, who officiated the service.

Officer Logan Medlock, who was killed early Sunday morning at the age of 26 had served as a police officer for several years. But he was also a volunteer firefighter and had been a corrections officer.

He was described as a man of integrity, righteousness, and was the best our nation has to offer.

“Logan just didn’t have the job of peace officer. It was his identity,” said Akers.

Many other state police departments were in London for the service.

Supporting Heroes organized the service, which included a fly-over at Locust Grover Cemetery where Officer Medlock was buried.

