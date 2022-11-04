Kentucky Lottery gives out free chance to win largest lottery jackpot in history

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are seen on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history could soar to the largest ever if no one wins the top prize in Wednesday, Nov. 2, Powerball drawing.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - You have another chance to win what is now the largest lottery jackpot in history on Saturday.

Kentucky Lottery officials say they want everyone to have a chance to win that money. So, they were handing out vouchers for free lottery tickets in Frankfort Friday morning at Kroger.

Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record

People lined up for a free chance to win $1.6 billion. It’s the highest jackpot in world lottery history.

Lottery players who stood in line Friday morning told us the feeling of winning that jackpot would be unbelievable.

“First, I’m not going to believe it. I’d be like, ‘Oh, I’m going back to sleep.’ Then, I’d wake up, go to the gas station and scan it and be like ‘Oh my God!’ I’m calling my mom, be like, ‘Tell ‘em you’re going to be gone for a week. We’re going to Florida. We going on vacation right now,” said Zach Howard.

Kentucky Lottery President Mary Harville says, for her, having a Kentuckian win the jackpot would be an awesome experience, and really it’s a win-win.

“It’s a lot of money. It’s getting really close to being that record-high jackpot and we want everybody to be aware and to get in on the game because, for us, more Powerball sales mean more money for college scholarships and grants for Kentucky college students,” Harville said.

