Kentucky Lottery gives out free chance to win largest lottery jackpot in history

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - You have another chance to win what is now the largest lottery jackpot in history on Saturday.

Kentucky Lottery officials say they want everyone to have a chance to win that money. So, they were handing out vouchers for free lottery tickets in Frankfort Friday morning at Kroger.

People lined up for a free chance to win $1.6 billion. It’s the highest jackpot in world lottery history.

Lottery players who stood in line Friday morning told us the feeling of winning that jackpot would be unbelievable.

“First, I’m not going to believe it. I’d be like, ‘Oh, I’m going back to sleep.’ Then, I’d wake up, go to the gas station and scan it and be like ‘Oh my God!’ I’m calling my mom, be like, ‘Tell ‘em you’re going to be gone for a week. We’re going to Florida. We going on vacation right now,” said Zach Howard.

Kentucky Lottery President Mary Harville says, for her, having a Kentuckian win the jackpot would be an awesome experience, and really it’s a win-win.

“It’s a lot of money. It’s getting really close to being that record-high jackpot and we want everybody to be aware and to get in on the game because, for us, more Powerball sales mean more money for college scholarships and grants for Kentucky college students,” Harville said.

