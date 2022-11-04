House to consider seating Cherokee Nation delegate

Kimberly Teehee speaks during a news conference after it was announced that she is being...
Kimberly Teehee speaks during a news conference after it was announced that she is being nominated by Cherokee National Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. as a delegate to the U.S. House, in Tahlequah, Okla., Aug. 22, 2019. The Cherokee Nation is renewing a push to have a delegate in the House of Representatives.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT
(CNN) - There’s a renewed push for a Cherokee Nation representation in Congress.

The House Rules Committee is set to hold a hearing this month about seating a Cherokee Nation delegate.

The Cherokee Nation is calling on lawmakers to honor a treaty the U.S. made nearly 200 years ago.

The 1835 Treaty of New Echota, which led to the deadly forced removal of Cherokees from their southeastern homelands to their current territory in Oklahoma, stipulated that one of their delegates would sit in the House of Representatives, the Cherokee Nation said.

The Cherokee nominated Kimberly Teehee in 2019 to be their first delegate in Congress.

If seated, she would be a non-voting member that could serve on committees, introduce bills and offer amendments.

