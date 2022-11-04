Funeral procession route set for London Police Officer Logan Medlock

Officer Medlock gets a pin from his father Assistant Chief Randy Medlock during his swearing in...
Officer Medlock gets a pin from his father Assistant Chief Randy Medlock during his swearing in ceremony. (Photo courtesy of London Police Department)(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know the route the funeral procession for a fallen London police officer will take Friday afternoon.

Officials with the London Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday it will start at Corinth Baptist Church around 1:30 following the funeral and work its way through the city of London before heading to the cemetery in Keavy.

You can see the step by step details in the post below.

Police wanted to get the word out in case business owners or members of the community wanted to stand along the route to pay their respects. We will have live coverage of Officer Logan Medlock’s funeral starting at noon on the WYMT Facebook page.

