EKY native remembered and honored for a life well lived

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - 55-year-old David Sanford will be remembered by his caring, compassionate and outgoing attitude.

Sanford died on Thursday morning in a plane crash in Harlan County. He was a Middlesboro native and lived in Knoxville with his wife and children.

People who knew him said he was the kind of guy everyone always liked.

“He had a sense of humor. He loved to talk about his family and his kids. You know he was a great surgeon he took really good care of his patients,” said Jerry Blevins, a co-worker and friend of Sanford.

State Representative, Adam Bowling said when he found out he didn’t want to believe it was true.

“My heart sank, just absolutely sank. I immediately got on the phone and called two or three people hoping that somebody had told me wrong,” he said.

He was loved by everyone he worked with, and Blevins said he was an amazing doctor.

“I don’t think that we could have given him a day that was too busy for him. You know I’ve seen him do 14, 15 cataracts in a single day and be just as pleasant with the first one as he was with the last one. Just loved coming to work,” he said.

They said that their friend will be missed deeply, and he was a many that served others each and every day.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.