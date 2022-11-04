East Perry Elementary on soft lockdown following outside threat
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story in Perry County.
Officials with East Perry Elementary School posted on Facebook their school is in a soft lockdown due to what they call “a non-specfic threat outside the school”.
We are told all students and staff are safe and extra police have been called in as a precaution.
We are working to learn more.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.