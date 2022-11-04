East Perry Elementary on soft lockdown following outside threat

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story in Perry County.

Officials with East Perry Elementary School posted on Facebook their school is in a soft lockdown due to what they call “a non-specfic threat outside the school”.

We are told all students and staff are safe and extra police have been called in as a precaution.

We are working to learn more.

