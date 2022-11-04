Early voting brings record numbers of Kentuckians to the polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last year, Kentucky lawmakers passed House Bill 574 that changed Kentucky’s election system for the first time since 1891.

The new law offers three days of early in-person voting, including a Saturday. From Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, Kentuckians can cast their votes prior to Election Day.

Following the first day of early voting, Secretary of State Michael Adams tweeted to his followers that over 80,000 voters participated in early voting.

Compared to Election Day, many voters share shorter wait times and lines have made the voting process this election cycle.

“It is just easy,” early voter Veronda Hawkins said. “There are enough places to take your time and vote.”

“If you come on Election Day, it will probably be more crowded,” early voter Henry Watkins said. “To me, the best time to vote is as early as you can. On Election Day, you might get discouraged and turn away.”

“The big national races get all the press, but it’s the local races that really make a difference to us in our community,” early voter Jordan Kelch said. “Everybody’s voice needs to be heard. So don’t leave it to your friends and neighbors. Get out there and lead by example.”

Other reasons people may be deterred from casting their vote are due to lack of transportation. Louisville organizations and businesses are providing rides to polls.

The Kentucky Republican Party Headquarters will coordinate rides for those in need. For those services, individuals should call (502) 584-7111 or email ed@louisvillegop.com.

The Kentucky Democratic Party Headquarters is also supplying rides. To contact their organization for transportation, call (502) 582-1999.

In partnership with Miller Transportation, Black Lives Matter Louisville’s Mutual Aid team will provide rides for seniors at Park Duvalle, Dosker Manor, Sacred Heart Village 3, California, Community Park, and other locations throughout Louisville. Seniors who are interested can call for a same-day ride to the polls at (502) 509-1393.

All routes on TARC will be will fare-free on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to provide convenient, free access to and from General Election polling places in Louisville and Southern Indiana.

TARC will operate its normal service on all fixed routes on Election Day. Passengers can skip the fare box and take the route to the stop nearest their polling place or any other destination. Service will also be fare-free for TARC3 paratransit customers on Election Day.

Ride-share companies are providing discounted rides on Election Day.

Lyft is offering 50% off on all rides across the country on Nov. 8. The discount will cover up to $10. Use the promo code VOTE22 to redeem the discount. You can preload the discount on your account before Election Day or do it the day of. The discount can only be used on Nov. 8.

For more information about voting in the upcoming election visit, https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/ovrweb/govoteky.

For Individuals convicted of felonies who have finished their sentences, find out your voter eligibility at https://civilrightsrestoration.ky.gov/Pages/home.aspx.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.