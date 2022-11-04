Cornhole for Christmas: KSP Post 9 hosts Shop With a Trooper fundraiser tournament

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A cornhole competition is on the calendar to help children have a cheerful Christmas.

Kentucky State Police Post 9 is preparing for its annual Shop With a Trooper event, raising money with an indoor cornhole tournament.

The competition, inspired by the post picnic this summer, invites cornhole enthusiasts to Kage Den Athletics for a team tournament, with teams younger than 18 paying $40 and teams older than 18 paying $50.

“The Shop With a Trooper program is solely funded off of events like these and donations from the community. So, anytime that we have something like this, the community can come out and support us so that we can - in turn- turn around and help the kids,” said Tpr. Michael Coleman, Post 9 Public Affairs Officer.

The event is on the schedule for November 19, with doors opening at 10 a.m. for registration. All proceeds benefit the annual Christmas outreach program, but a first place cash prize is up for grabs for the winning team.

Anyone with questions can contact Tpr. Coleman at (606) 433-7711.

