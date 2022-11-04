Clouds increase ahead of late weekend showers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunshine and breezy conditions continue through the remainder of our daylight hours today as temperatures continue to soar...and above average temperatures will remain the name of the game for much of this and next week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Not looking too bad as we enter the high school playoffs on our Friday night. Our aggressive breezes from the afternoon look to slacken a bit as temperatures fall through the 60s during the game. Skies stay partly to mostly clear as we head through the night and fall back to a low in the upper 50s.

We’ll continue to see clouds working their way into the region on Saturday, being carried in on southwest breezes ahead of our next low pressure. These breezes will be similar to today and contribute to a higher fire danger through the mountains. Even with clouds on the increase, we can expect highs to get back into the middle and upper 70s thanks to the warm air coming in from these breezes. As the sun sets, we’ll still see breezy conditions as we perhaps see a couple of showers work in by the late evening or overnight as lows fall back into the upper 50s to near 60°.

Sunday and Beyond

Our cold front continues to weaken as it works into the region on Sunday. At the same time, though, we will continue to see those warm temperatures in the middle 70s thanks to southwesterly breezes ahead of it. That’s outside of showers, of course, which are expected to be scattered about the region. The front, though, starts to stall, and will continue to bring us showers as we head through the night and into the day on Monday with more highs in the middle 70s.

We continue to watch the potential for some sunshine to return to the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of another system that tries to spin up out west. Highs look to remain in the lower to middle 70s, but we will be watching for the threat of more showers as we head toward the middle and end of next week as highs stay above average.

