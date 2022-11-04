Breeders’ Cup underway at Keeneland

Food and drinks are flowing, with people grabbing favorites like bread pudding and bourbon.
By Julia Sandor
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Breeders’ Cup is now underway at Keeneland.

Schedule of Breeders’ Cup events in Lexington

Food and drinks are flowing, with people grabbing favorites like bread pudding and bourbon. People say getting dressed up in their suit and tie or dress and fascinator gets them excited for the races.

Spectators from Kentucky say celebrating traditions and horse racing here in Kentucky makes it special.

The last time the event was here was in 2020, but COVID stopped many people from attending. Many fans say they’re excited to be back celebrating.

Fans from all over the world are also in attendance. One mother and daughter duo, Alyssa King and Kim Pfeil, came from New York with their friends to enjoy the races.

“It’s an adventure and it’s a great place to be and the hype seeing these wonderful horses from all around the world, and we appreciate it because we show horses, and we really appreciate horses. Especially, the quality and the young horses too,” they said.

MORE

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harlan County Plane Crash
Name released in deadly Harlan County plane crash
Photo Courtesy: City of Prestonsburg, Kentucky Police Department Facebook
More than 20 people arrested in Floyd County drug roundup
Car crash
Sheriff: Two dead after Pulaski County crash
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave
School Lockdown Generic
Soft lockdown lifted at East Perry Elementary following outside threat

Latest News

Paul vs. Booker - 4:30 p.m.
Paul vs. Booker - 4:30 p.m.
Ofc. Logan Medlock's Funeral - 4:00 p.m.
Ofc. Logan Medlock's Funeral - 4:00 p.m.
Sexton's Used Cars reopens
Whitesburg family reopening businesses after cleaning up flood damage
Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook page
London police officer laid to rest
traffic alert
US-460 reopened following Pike County crash