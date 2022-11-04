Ambulance stolen from Pike County hospital, suspect in custody

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man is facing charges after police say he stole an ambulance from a Pike County hospital and drove it across the county before they were able to catch him.

Officials with Pikeville Police tell WYMT the suspect, who they have not named yet, jumped in the ambulance at the Pikeville Medical Center emergency room entrance and took off.

While police were searching for him, the ambulance service was able to use the GPS unit inside to track him to the Feds Creek area. Pike County sheriff’s deputies stationed at East Ridge High School saw him go by and stopped him.

He was arrested without incident.

We do not have a list of his charges just yet. We hope to learn more soon.

