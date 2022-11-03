Two injured in early morning crash in Lawrence County

Photo Courtesy: Fallsburg Volunteer Fire Department Facebook
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are recovering following an early morning crash in Lawrence County.

Officials with the Fallsburg Volunteer Fire Department posted about it on their Facebook page.

It happened early Thursday morning on Big Cat Fork just down the hill from Spankem Branch.

Officials say two cars hit each other head on and both drivers were taken to the hospital in Louisa.

We do not know their current condition.

