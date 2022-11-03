Sunny skies, mild temperatures return to the mountains today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a dreary stretch of weather, the sunshine is finally back! Get out there and enjoy it!

Today and Tonight

The skies managed to clear out overnight and that will lead to a beautiful Thursday across the region. Look for lots of blue skies and mild temperatures with many locations topping out in the mid-70s.

Tonight, mostly clear skies linger with lows dropping back into the 40s.

Extended Forecast

Friday looks to be another picture-perfect day with more sunshine and highs in the mid-70s. A few clouds will start to move in Friday night, but we should stay dry. Lows will drop to around 60.

Saturday will feature a tale of two skies with an increase of clouds later in the day. Some rain chances are also possible the closer to the evening and overnight hours we get. Warm air will surge in ahead of the showers with highs making a run at the upper 70s. Yes, it is November. And yes, you read that right.

Rain chances will return Saturday night in scattered form and carry us through the second half of the weekend on Sunday. Lows will stay in the low 60s Sunday morning, get back into the mid-70s during the daytime hours and then drop into the upper 50s Sunday night.

We start to dry out some by election week and temperatures stay pretty nice, hanging out in the low to mid-70s. There is no reason weather wise why you shouldn’t make your way to the polls on Tuesday to cast your vote!

REMINDER: Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night as daylight saving time ends!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.