Sheriff: Two dead after Pulaski County crash

Car crash
Car crash
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people were killed in a car crash Wednesday night in Pulaski County.

Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car crash on US-27 in the Eubank area.

A 2005 GMC Yukon, driven by 43-year-old Ronald G. Rose, collided with a 2014 Nissan Rogue. The Nissan Rogue was driven by 41-year-old Aaron R. Singleton.

Deputies said Rose was going north on US-27, and Singleton was turning toward the southbound lane of US-27.

Aaron Singleton was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the front seat of the Nissan Rogue was also pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as 39-year-old Ashley Singleton.

Ronald Rose was flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital for his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

