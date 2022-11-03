Police: Man facing charges after being found with drugs used to train K-9 officers

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing charges after police find drugs inside a box used to train K-9 officers from another county.

In late October, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a police agency in another county saying they had lost a black box full of training narcotics and they believed the drugs might be in Wayne County.

During the investigation, deputies found out the box was picked up in Pulaski County and was taken to a home on Spann Hill Road.

On Tuesday, police got a warrant to search the house in question. On early Wednesday morning, when the search took place, deputies found more than 14 grams of meth, a small amount of marijuana, THC oil cartridges, suspected THC wax and a small amount of cocaine. Those items were later identified by the reporting police agency to be part of the drugs inside the lost box.

The investigation continued leading deputies to search for a car that was being used by the man and woman who lived at the home, who they believed would be bringing more drugs, including heroin, back into the county to sell.

Just before 8:30 Wednesday morning, deputies spotted the car on KY 90 and pulled it over. The driver, Ernest Baker, 47, of Monticello, was arrested on the warrant that found the items at the home from the night before. When Wayne County’s K-9 Dunya was deployed for a free air sniff around the car, the dog alerted on the passenger side, giving police probable cause to search it.

During the search, they found 4 bags with approximatiely 18 grams of suspected heroin and 5 ecstasy tablets. Baker then confirmed to police the new items also came from the lost box.

He is charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance.

