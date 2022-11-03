One East Kentucky awarded $270,000 grant for downtown revitalization in six EKY communities

Kentucky Power recently awarded a $270,000 economic development grant to One East Kentucky (OEK) for downtown revitalization plans in Hazard, Jenkins, Prestonsburg, Pikeville, Whitesburg and Martin County.(Kentucky Power/AEP)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Six Eastern Kentucky communities will soon receive facelifts, thanks to some grant funding from a power company.

Kentucky Power recently awarded a $270,000 economic development grant to One East Kentucky (OEK) for downtown revitalization plans in Hazard, Jenkins, Prestonsburg, Pikeville, Whitesburg and Martin County.

The grant is funded through the Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant (KPEGG) program. OEK will use the money to hire a national consulting firm to assist local officials and community development staff members in creating the plans.

The program assists in the funding of economic development programs that promote the creation and retention of manufacturing and/or industrial investment and jobs.

