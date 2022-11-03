Name released in deadly Harlan County plane crash

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At least one person died in a plane crash Thursday morning in Harlan County.

The Harlan County Coroner’s Office confirmed 55-year-old David Sanford was killed.

Sanford was originally from Middlesboro, but he was living in Knoxville.

Officials with Kentucky State Police said the crash happened near Tucker Guthrie Memorial Airport just outside Harlan.

People in the area reported hearing loud noises around 10 a.m.

Officials added it was a small plane.

“We responded immediately, and again a small airplane was located. We immediately contacted the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration),” Kentucky State Police Public Affairs Officer Shane Jacobs said.

The FAA will conduct an investigation into how the crash may have happened.

“They will respond, and again, they will take over the investigation. We are currently just securing it,” Jacobs said.

