More than 20 people arrested in Floyd County drug roundup

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky police department has wrapped up a months-long drug investigation that ended in more than 25 indictments and landed many of those involved behind bars.

The event, dubbed “Operation Fall Festival” by Prestonsburg Police, featured several other neighboring departments, and left 21 people facing charges ranging from robbery to drug trafficking.

In a post on the Prestonsburg Police Department Facebook page, officials say their relationship with local lawyers helped them be able to “fully investigate and bring solid cases before the courts that result in real success stories for both victims and perpetrators.”.

Police say if you see any suspicious activities in your area to please call them.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.