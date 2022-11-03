McDonald’s debuts ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ limited-edition Happy Meal

McDonald’s is collaborating with Marvel Studios to release a “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"...
McDonald’s is collaborating with Marvel Studios to release a “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Happy Meal.(McDonald’s)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Ahead of the “Black Panther” sequel, McDonald’s is offering a special Happy Meal to celebrate the film.

The fast-food chain announced that it is currently selling a Happy Meal inspired by Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

“The first ‘Black Panther’ movie inspired a new generation of Marvel lovers – and that’s because of the powerful story it told, brought to life by an incredibly talented cast,” said Jennifer Healan, VP of U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement at McDonald’s.

At participating restaurants, while supplies last, the meal will include one of 10 “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” superhero toys based on the characters from the movie.

McDonald’s is collaborating with Marvel Studios to release a “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"...
McDonald’s is collaborating with Marvel Studios to release a “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Happy Meal.(McDonald’s)

McDonald’s has also changed the Happy Meal box design to match the Black Panther’s uniform.

“We’re excited to bring that experience to our restaurants and help fans see and celebrate their inner hero with this new Happy Meal – because seeing is believing,” Healan said.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is set to debut in theaters on Nov. 11.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School lockdown generic photo.
Lockdown lifted at two Eastern Ky. elementary schools
Courtesy: Heather Lesak
New information released in deadly Knox County crash
Alex Hamilton, who is listed at Breathitt County High School's head baseball coach on KHSAA's...
Baseball coach indicted, accused of showing sex video to underage kids
Harlan County Plane Crash
KSP: At least one dead in Harlan County plane crash
Eastern Ky. Walmart employee has bike stolen, customers step in to help
Eastern Ky. Walmart employee has bike stolen, customers step in to help

Latest News

FILE - Film director Paul Haggis exits the courtroom for a lunch break, Wednesday, Oct. 19,...
Filmmaker Paul Haggis says he never forced himself on publicist
President Joe Biden speaks about what's at stake in the midterms during a Democratic National...
In campaign swing, Biden focuses on incumbent Democrats
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) talks with head coach Steve Nash, right, during...
Adam Silver says he wants Kyrie Irving’s apology for ‘reckless’ social media post
FILE PHOTO - An attacker injured Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at...
Paul Pelosi released from hospital a week after assault
FILE - The FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the agency's...
FBI warns of ‘broad’ threat to synagogues in New Jersey