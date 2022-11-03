Masked young people fire shots, injure 2 with police feet away

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - Police in Minneapolis are looking for suspects in a shooting that left two people injured, including a woman who was shot while sitting on a metro transit bus.

The incident happened Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. Surveillance cameras caught the bus pulling up moments before the shots were fired.

The video shows three masked youths walk into a parking lot near the intersection of Lowry and Penn avenues and open fire. A Minneapolis Police squad car with an officer inside was just feet away from the gunmen.

“Two innocent bystanders had been shot. One was a female who was on the bus, and the other was someone standing out in the vacant lot,” said LaTrisha Vetaw, the Ward 4 city council member.

She says she is concerned about the gun violence near that intersection and the innocent people caught in the crossfire.

“It was 30 shots that went out, and this woman is just sitting on the bus trying to get somewhere, " Vetaw said.

Vetaw says people tend to gather in the vacant parking lot, which is adjacent to a liquor store.

“It’s a vacant county lot that we need to do something with. There are a lot of people sitting in that area, like a park. People just set up on this county vacant lot and start grilling and selling food out of food trucks, and that brings unwanted traffic,” she said.

Vetaw is chair of the public safety committee and says Operation Endeavor, a coalition of law enforcement getting some of the most violent criminals along with drugs and guns off the street, is working.

But she believes more can be done.

“[Maybe we] have some ongoing monitoring of these places and a presence. We know that presence changes everything,” Vetaw said.

She said she believes continued collaboration between police and community is key.

Police are still investigating the shooting. No one is in custody.

The two people injured are expected to survive.

