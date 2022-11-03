Lyft to cut 13% of workforce in attempt to trim costs

Lyft said it will be cutting jobs.
Lyft said it will be cutting jobs.(Lyft)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The ride-hailing service Lyft is cutting 13% of its workforce, nearly 700 employees, as it tries to lower operating expenses.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it anticipates incurring approximately $27 million to $32 million in restructuring and other charges related to employee severance and benefits costs.

The charges are expected in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School lockdown generic photo.
Lockdown lifted at two Eastern Ky. elementary schools
Harlan County Plane Crash
Name released in deadly Harlan County plane crash
Courtesy: Heather Lesak
New information released in deadly Knox County crash
Alex Hamilton, who is listed at Breathitt County High School's head baseball coach on KHSAA's...
Baseball coach indicted, accused of showing sex video to underage kids
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave

Latest News

Evacuations were ordered in St. James Parish, Louisiana, after a train derailed and began...
Most families allowed back home after derailment, acid spill
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) talks with head coach Steve Nash, right, during...
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games without pay
Surfers get together in Tahiti to preserve and regenerate coral reefs.
‘It’s not too late’: Surfers come together to help preserve coral reef
Nui Furtado says he and his friends were assaulted by a group of men in Waikiki on Halloween...
GRAPHIC: Man seriously injured in attack on Halloween night: ‘Why would they do this?’
FILE - Then-CBS president Leslie Moonves attends the CBS Network 2015 Programming Upfront at...
LAPD captain’s allegiances probed in tipoff to CBS exec