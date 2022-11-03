Knott Central graduate hosts flood relief game with Transylvania basketball

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A former mountain athlete is using his platform in college basketball to help the region he calls home.

Colby Napier, a graduate of Knott Central, hosted a flood relief exhibition game between his Transylvania Pioneers and the NKU Norse.

”It just meant a lot to me seeing everybody from the surrounding areas come in and just help a small Eastern Kentucky,” said Napier. “Towns like Hindman, Breathitt, and all that just coming together and helping us figure everything out.”

All proceeds from the game were donated to ARH.

